Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $413,000 in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 112.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,649,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after buying an additional 871,330 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Eventbrite by 22.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,812,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 335,011 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Eventbrite by 45.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 16.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,479,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after purchasing an additional 213,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

