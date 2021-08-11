Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,326 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $710.32 million, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

