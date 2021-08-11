Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after buying an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after buying an additional 787,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after buying an additional 554,423 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $103.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

