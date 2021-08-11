Emma Walmsley Purchases 8 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,447 ($18.91) per share, with a total value of £115.76 ($151.24).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Emma Walmsley purchased 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £128.70 ($168.15).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up GBX 15.40 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,461.40 ($19.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,414.08. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The firm has a market cap of £73.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,539.07 ($20.11).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

