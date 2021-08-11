Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Enbridge by 698.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,218 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

