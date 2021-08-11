Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 33,884 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,204% compared to the average volume of 2,599 call options.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 209,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

