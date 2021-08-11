Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of NYSE EPAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.41. 135,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,147. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $28.84.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.