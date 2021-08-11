Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE EPAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.41. 135,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,147. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

