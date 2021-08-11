Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,655. Entergy has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.10.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.75.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,686. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.