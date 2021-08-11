Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.815 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Enviva Partners has raised its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Enviva Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 288.9%.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,014.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

