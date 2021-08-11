Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.66). Epizyme also posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. 31,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,638. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.