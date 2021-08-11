Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Epizyme stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $560.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $11,335,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Epizyme by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 376,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,237,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

