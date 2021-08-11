Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Etsy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $5.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $188.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.87. Etsy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $206,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 54.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

