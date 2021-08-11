Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sunrun Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sunrun in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

RUN opened at $49.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,231 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $5,650,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

