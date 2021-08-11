Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park-Ohio in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKOH. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.71 million, a P/E ratio of -852.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.