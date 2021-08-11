Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $10.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

ETRN stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 323,811 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 577,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 246,426 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 719,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 53,892 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 78,768 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

