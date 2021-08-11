ESCO Technologies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

ESCO Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESE stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $93.87. 132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.