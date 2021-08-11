ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shares were down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 2,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 305,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $641.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at $235,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

