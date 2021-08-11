Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

NYSE ETH traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

