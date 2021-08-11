Ethereum Gold Price Tops $0.0245 on Major Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 178.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $495,755.84 and approximately $73.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.51 or 0.00889988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00148975 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

