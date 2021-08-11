Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ETON has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

ETON stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.25. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $1,069,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 623,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,980. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

