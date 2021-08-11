Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is Sage Capital Advisors llc’s 8th Largest Position

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Etsy makes up 2.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $5.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.00. 179,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.