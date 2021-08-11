Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $139.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.65. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.80.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,775 shares of company stock worth $482,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

