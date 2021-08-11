Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $362.8-363.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.74 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,100. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.80.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $482,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

