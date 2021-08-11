Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.11.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 795,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after buying an additional 638,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $6,745,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $8,309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.