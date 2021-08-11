Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Everi in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Everi by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

