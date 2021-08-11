EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.35

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.35 and last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 9794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.77.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,829,000. Boston Partners grew its position in EVERTEC by 18.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after purchasing an additional 687,461 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 338,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

