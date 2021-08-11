EXMR FDN (EXMR) 1-Day Volume Hits $57,108.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $82,438.38 and approximately $57,108.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 37% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00091264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00865172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00109496 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

