Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $11.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $12.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,508.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,450 shares of company stock valued at $26,906,467 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $123.19. 13,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,761. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99.

Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

