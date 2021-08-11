Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $131.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Expeditors is being aided by an increase in airfreight revenues in this coronavirus-ravaged scenario. Evidently, Airfreight Services revenues increased 48% year over year in first-half 2021. We are also impressed by Expeditors' measures to reward its shareholders. This May, the company hiked its semi-annual cash dividend by 11.5% to 58 cents per share. We are also pleased with the company's acquisition of Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform. Owing to these tailwinds, shares of Expeditors have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, the global economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic is hurting Expeditors’ operations. Additionally, increase in operating expenses is weighing on the company’s bottom line. Decline in the current ratio (a measure of liquidity) is worrisome as well.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

Shares of EXPD opened at $122.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.99. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,450 shares of company stock worth $26,906,467. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after buying an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

