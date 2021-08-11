Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$8.75

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Laurentian from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXE. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extendicare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.46.

TSE:EXE opened at C$8.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$720.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.38. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$8.71.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.26899 EPS for the current year.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

