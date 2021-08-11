Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%.

EXTN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. 804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,844. Exterran has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Exterran alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew James Way acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,472.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.