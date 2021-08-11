EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

EZPW opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.30 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in EZCORP by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EZCORP by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EZCORP by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

