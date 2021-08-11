Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) versus Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Financial Analysis

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A Oshkosh 6.48% 13.80% 6.67%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Oshkosh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A Oshkosh 0 2 14 0 2.88

Oshkosh has a consensus target price of $132.14, suggesting a potential upside of 11.18%. Given Oshkosh’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Oshkosh shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Oshkosh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Oshkosh’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Oshkosh $6.86 billion 1.19 $324.50 million $4.94 24.06

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting vehicles and equipment; and commercial fire apparatus and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles and related components to commercial and municipal waste haulers; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

