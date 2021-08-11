Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Now Covered by Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSLY. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

FSLY stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,709. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 42,912 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

