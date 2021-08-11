F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $883.90

Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 883.90 ($11.55) and last traded at GBX 883.90 ($11.55), with a volume of 36178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 880 ($11.50).
The company has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 856.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.
F&C Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:FCIT)
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.