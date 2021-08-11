F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $883.90

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 883.90 ($11.55) and last traded at GBX 883.90 ($11.55), with a volume of 36178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 880 ($11.50).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 856.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In other news, insider Francesca Ecsery bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 857 ($11.20) per share, with a total value of £4,970.60 ($6,494.12). Also, insider Jeffrey Hewitt bought 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 868 ($11.34) per share, for a total transaction of £494.76 ($646.41).

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

