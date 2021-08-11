FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.97 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

FGEN stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

