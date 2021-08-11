Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $322.45

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 322.45 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 320.50 ($4.19), with a volume of 295463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321.50 ($4.20).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 309.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

