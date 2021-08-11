Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 990.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after buying an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 865.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

