Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) PT Raised to $19.50

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of FDUS opened at $17.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $437.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

