Filecoin Price Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $71.14 or 0.00155870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $6.80 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00144263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,141.69 or 0.98903159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.76 or 0.00860517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.63 or 0.07038708 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 95,633,241 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

