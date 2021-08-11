Financial Contrast: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.7% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquidia and SI-BONE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $740,000.00 169.26 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.37 SI-BONE $73.39 million 10.25 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -15.08

SI-BONE has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Liquidia and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67 SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00

Liquidia presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.47%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 75.36%. Given Liquidia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia N/A -146.07% -85.59% SI-BONE -52.47% -30.95% -22.59%

Summary

SI-BONE beats Liquidia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

