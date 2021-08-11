Financial Survey: Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) vs. Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation 46.87% 15.67% 1.78% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cadence Bancorporation and Omni Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 5 2 0 2.29 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Omni Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation $1.02 billion 2.48 -$205.53 million $0.74 27.42 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omni Financial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cadence Bancorporation.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats Omni Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Banking segment include commercial banking, retail banking, and private banking lines of business. The Financial Services segment includes trust, retail brokerage, and investment services. The Corporate segment consists of parent-only activities, including debt and capital raising, and intercompany eliminations. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Omni Financial Services

Omni Financial Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial product and services. Its product and services include immediate, deferred and fixed annuities; group medical, employee, life, disability, long term care and term life insurance products. The company was founded by Stephen M. Klein and Jeffrey L. Levine in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

