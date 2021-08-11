First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FBIZ. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $248.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 977.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 136,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth $1,659,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 105.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

