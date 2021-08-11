First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$41.30 by Analysts at CLSA

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by CLSA to C$41.30 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.02.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$26.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.06. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

