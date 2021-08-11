First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.89.

