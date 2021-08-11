Fisker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 108,888 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,166% compared to the average daily volume of 8,603 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

In other news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Fisker by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSR opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

