Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FND. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of FND opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 25.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 765,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $32,439,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 117.2% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.