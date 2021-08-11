Flowers Foods (FLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.100-1.170 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.10-1.17 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.