Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.83

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.33 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 48.36%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

